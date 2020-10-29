Lagos approves full reopening of schools





The Lagos State Government has approved the full re-opening of schools for all classes in public and private schools across the state from Monday, 2nd of November, 2020. Boarding house students in public schools are to resume on Sunday, November 1. Lagos State education commissioner Folasade Adefisayo while announcing the approval said 2020 has been […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper