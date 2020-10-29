Lupita Nyong’o Calls For An End To Police BrutalityGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Oscar award-winning Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’O has reacted to the recent #EndSARS protests that rocked Nigeria recently.
The “12 Years A Slave” star took to social media to condemn the “woundings and murders of Nigerians in Lekki.”
Recall that on October 20, protesters at the Lekki Tollgate were shot at by military men while reciting the country’s national anthem. The protesters were demanding an end to police brutality.
Sharing footage of End SARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate, the “Black Panther” actress wrote:
“I echo the declaration of the people in Nigeria to END POLICE BRUTALITY and the call for their lives to be valued by the leaders of their nation.
“Last week, the world saw this call answered with the wounding and murders of Nigerians in Lekki. I so badly want the end of this kind of violence and abuse of authority for Nigeria, for my own country, Kenya, and for the country I live in now, USA.
“It seems…
Source: Guardian Newspaper