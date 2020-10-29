NCC remits N344.71bn into FG’s Consolidated Revenue Fund in 5 years | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), says it remitted N344.71 billion into the Federal Government’s Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) in the last five years.

NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta said this, when the House of Representatives Committee on Telecommunications, led by its Chairman, Mr Akeem Adeyemi, paid him a legislative oversight visit in Abuja.

Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, NCC Director, Public Affairs said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Adinde said that Danbatta attributed the successes of the commission in the last five years to its harmonious relationship with the National Assembly.

He said that the telecommunications sector’s contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased from 8.5 per cent in 2015 to 14.30 per cent in the second quarter of 2020.

”Through the support of the lawmakers, especially the Committee on Telecommunications, which the NCC leadership has worked with in the last five years, the commission has been able to…