New York promotes first Black woman to key police post | The Guardian Nigeria News

New York City promoted a Black woman to a top police post-Thursday, a first that comes as the force continues to face heavy criticism from the Black Lives Matter movement.

City mayor Bill de Blasio appointed Juanita Holmes as chief of patrol — making her the first woman to take on the role of overseeing 77 police stations and a majority of New York Police Department officers, the largest municipal force in the United States with nearly 35,000 employees.

The Democratic mayor told a press conference it was “incredibly important that our police leadership looks like New York City, and that’s what we are showing here.”

He continued: “I also want to note…