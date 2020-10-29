New York promotes first Black woman to key police post | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
5


NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 25: A person confronts a police officer during a march and rally for President Donald Trump on 5th Avenue on October 25, 2020 in New York City. As the November 3rd presidential election nears, Trump supporters and protestors have taken to the streets to be heard. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images/AFP

New York City promoted a Black woman to a top police post-Thursday, a first that comes as the force continues to face heavy criticism from the Black Lives Matter movement.

City mayor Bill de Blasio appointed Juanita Holmes as chief of patrol — making her the first woman to take on the role of overseeing 77 police stations and a majority of New York Police Department officers, the largest municipal force in the United States with nearly 35,000 employees.

The Democratic mayor told a press conference it was “incredibly important that our police leadership looks like New York City, and that’s what we are showing here.”

He continued: “I also want to note…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR