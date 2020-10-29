Nigeria records highest power transmission of 5,459.50MW





The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says the power sector has recorded an all-time national peak of 5,459.50MW. A statement issued on Thursday by Ms Ndidi Mbah, TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, said the new record was achieved on Oct. 28. The statement said the power generated was efficiently transmitted through the nation’s transmission grid […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper