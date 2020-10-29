Protest stalls announcement of new VC for University of Ibadan | The Guardian Nigeria News

Protests by unions on Wednesday compelled the University of Ibadan to suspend the announcement of a new vice-chancellor who would have been the 13th in line, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports

Members of the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and those of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) stormed the Council chambers where the final selection would have been made earlier on Wednesday and disrupted the proceedings.

They also barricaded the varsity gate in protest against perceived plan by the university Council to impose an unpopular candidate as vice-chancellor at the premier university.

Mr Wale Akinremi, Chairman SSANU, UI chapter, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that following the protest, the Pro-Chancellor and Council chairman, Nde Joshua Waklek, addressed the unionists and ordered the immediate suspension of the selection process.

“The Council chairman will be meeting with the unions on Friday to chart a way forward,’’ he said.

