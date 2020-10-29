US gives reason for picking Yoo Myung-hee over Okonjo-Iweala for WTO DG | The Guardian Nigeria News

United State authorities have given their reasons for supporting South Korea’s trade minister Yoo Myung-hee for the role of director-general of the World Trade Organisation over Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Office of the United States Trade Representative in a statement on the selection of the next World Trade Organization Director-General, insisted that “the United States supports the selection of Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee as the next WTO Director-General” because she is better suited for the post

“This is a very difficult time for the WTO and international trade,” US said in support of Yoo Myung-hee who it believes ” has all the skills necessary to be an effective leader of the organization.”

“WTO is badly in need of major reform” because there “There have been no multilateral tariff negotiations in 25 years, the dispute settlement system has gotten out of control, and too few members fulfill basic transparency obligations.”

The needed…