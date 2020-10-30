Banks in panic update of serversNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• ‘Current cyber laws can’t help the financial system’

• Ministers admit govt agencies exposed

• Experts want FG to scale up cybersecurity architecture

• Call for personnel training, more awareness

About two weeks after Anonymous, a network of global hacktivists launched an aggressive campaign in Nigeria, commercial banks have begun panic update of their server.

The banks, The Guardian has gathered, have started a panic system overhaul to protect sensitive data, including customers’ information.

Amidst the server upgrade frenzy, experts have warned that, except inclusive measures are adopted, the possibility of Nigeria suffering a worse cyber attack is imminent.

Minister of State for Science and Technology, Mohammed Abdullahi, confirmed the recent threat, saying there were coordinated attacks on sensitive government databases.

Abdullahi’s counterpart at the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, had also acknowledged that some…