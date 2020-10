Burna Boy has been an active voice when it comes to governance, corruption, and police brutality in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. He has further shown his activist spirit by releasing a song in support of the incident that happened on the 20th of October, 2020. On this day, some #EndSARS protesters were shot […]

