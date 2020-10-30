Court remands man for allegedly raping his stepdaughter | The Guardian Nigeria News

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday ordered that a 39-year-old man, Tim Uwem, who allegedly raped his 21-year-old stepdaughter be remanded in a custodial centre.

The police charged Uwem with rape.

Chief Magistrate Mrs O. G. Oghre adjourned the matter until Nov. 18 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Kehinde Olatunde told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 3, at No. 10, Olaniyi Yusuf St., Ikotun.

He alleged that Uwem raped his 21-year-old stepdaughter.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

Uwem pleaded not guilty.