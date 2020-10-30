Nigerian Navy arrests 41, recovers looted items in Lagos





The Nigerian Navy (NN) says it has arrested 41 people for partaking in various criminal acts, including looting and attacks on innocent citizens in Lagos State, during the ENDSARS protests. Cdr. Ibrahim Shettima, the Commander, BEECROFT, made this known to newsmen on Friday in Lagos. Shettima was represented by Commander Andy Zidon, the Base Operations […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper