Plateau looses properties worth N75bn to #EndSARS protests – Gov Lalong | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong has said that public and private properties worth N75 billion were lost to the recent #EndSARS protests across the state.

The governor disclosed this on Friday in Jos at an interactive session with representatives of youths in the state, held at the Government House.

He said that “The level of destruction and carnage is unbelievable and unacceptable. We are still trying to carry out a comprehensive evaluation of the total cost of the damage.

“However, the preliminary report by a team of experts I constituted has estimated the losses to be put at about 75 billion naira for now.”

He also revealed that more than 32 public and private properties were affected in the looting spree.

He said the losses would impede development projects in the state, which he said was yet to recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor, however, urged the youths to be patient, as their challenges cannot be resolved overnight.

