President Buhari welcomes international partnership to spur development | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his administration’s commitment to work with an international think-tank group and investment promoter, Horasis Global Visions Community, to find solutions to challenges facing the country.

Buhari disclosed this at a virtual meeting with members of the group led by its founder and chairman, Dr Frank-Jürgen Richter, cross-sectional representatives of State Governors and corporate organizations in Nigeria.

According to him, I am excited about the work that Horasis has been engaged in since it was founded in 2005.

”As a platform for frank discussions and generation of multidisciplinary ideas for the resolution of multi-faceted challenges facing mankind, the work of governments and corporate organisations are expected to be impacted more positively,” he said.

The president also accepted the request of the global think tank to create its African hub in Nigeria.

He commended their vision for an expanded manufacturing through Foreign Direct…