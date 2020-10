Wizkid has released his much-anticipated album “Made In Lagos” today at 12:11 AM, Nigerian time. The release was meant to be earlier, however, due to the #EndSARS protest, the release was delayed. Wizkid, also known as Starboy, has one of the largest fanbases and they constantly support his music. Since the release of this album, […]

The post Reactions As Wizkid Releases His "Made In Lagos" Album appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper