Singer Pepenazi Marries Girlfriend Janine Osbourne





Nigerian singer and songwriter Opeyemi Gbenga Kayode better known as Pepenazi is hitched as he got married to his girlfriend Janine Osbourne today. The couple exchanged vows at the Ikoyi registry, Lagos in the presence of their friends and family, today 30th of October 2020. Janine is a photographer and videographer. Popular hypeman and media […]

