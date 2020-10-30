Troops dismantle illegal refineries, arrest oil thieves, others in S/South | The Guardian Nigeria News

The troops of ‘Operation Delta Safe’ have recorded significant successes in the fight against crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and oil bunkering in the last one week.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, made this known while briefing newsmen on the weekly activities of the military across theatres of operation on Friday in Abuja.

Enenche disclosed that the troops destroyed three illegal refineries containing eight storage tanks loaded with refined oil products around Tangolo Susu, Oputumbi and Promise Land, all in Rivers during the period.

He added that the troops also immobilised several illegal refineries around Edeoha Community in Ahaoda East Local Government Area of the state on the same day.

According to him, troops of 19 Battalion immobilised an illegal oil depot at Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, within the period under review.

”Additionally, troops, in conjunction with vigilantes acting on credible…