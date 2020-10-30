U.S early ballots hit 90 million on FridayWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Trump, Biden ‘Square Up’ in battleground states

• 60% of votes already cast, four days to Election Day

• California, Nevada, New Jersey expand vote-by-mail option

Four days to Election Day, the number of early votes for Tuesday’s Presidential Election in the United States has hit 90 million, with 53 million ballots coming as drop-box mail votes.

Of the 240 million U.S eligible voters, experts estimate a 158 million turnout in this year’s crucial elections.

In what appears a strong motivation for change, over 20 million more Americans are expected to vote in 2020 than in 2016.

Speaking to a handful of international journalists on integrity of the 2020 election, as…