Warsaw braces for mass abortion rights protest | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Polish capital prepared for a mass demonstration on Friday against a court ruling that would ban almost all abortions.

Crowds of protesters are expected to defy coronavirus restrictions and risk contagion to join the demonstration in Warsaw.

“We’re prepared to fight till the end,” Marta Lempart, co-founder of the Women’s Strike movement, told reporters on Friday.

Security is expected to be tight following some clashes between protesters and far-right activists in nine consecutive days of protests.

The protest is set to start at 1600 GMT.

More than 400,000 people took part in mostly peaceful nationwide…