Watch: Tiwa Savage Releases Music Video For "Ole" Featuring Naira Marley





Multiple award-winning Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savage has today released the visual for her politically-charged song “Ole.” The track is off her third studio album CELIA. “Ole” (meaning “thief!” in Yoruba), see’s Tiwa team up with Naira Marley. In the song, the two music stars rely on core Afrobeats highly-energetic sound as they address corruption, broken promises, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper