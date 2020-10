With protests taking place in at least one in three Nigerian states, it is hard to imagine a less appropriate slogan for our nation at this moment than the one President Buhari unveiled less than a month ago to mark the 60th anniversary of independence. Nobody can say for certain what will change as a […]

The post We can design and deliver a new Nigeria if we shun social media misinformation appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper