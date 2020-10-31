China manufacturing growth eases in October but remains strong





Factory activity in China dipped slightly in October, according to official data published Saturday, but remained in growth territory as the world’s second-largest economy continued its recovery after being hammered by the coronavirus. The closely watched Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) is a key gauge of manufacturing activity in China, which has largely bounced back after […]

