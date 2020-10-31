Greece latest to renew virus lockdown, England may follow

Greece became the latest country to announce a partial lockdown Saturday to combat soaring coronavirus infections, and news reports suggested England may soon follow as other countries faced growing protests over restrictions. Portugal is also considering tighter restrictions as the infections hit record numbers there, while Slovakia launched an ambitious programme to test its entire […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper

