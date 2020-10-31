How I lost 2 pregnancies in SARS custody, teacher tells Lagos Judicial Panel | The Guardian Nigeria News

A teacher, Mrs Ndubisi Obiechina, has narrated how she lost two pregnancies while in custody of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) over a suspect to which she was distantly acquainted.

Narrating her ordeal before the Lagos State Judicial Panel on EndSARS protest, Ndubisi said that she was detained and tortured along with her husband, Okwuchukwu, for 22 days by SARS in 2017.

“They brutalised me in the name of interrogating me. As a pregnant woman, I did not eat or drink for one week and in the process I lost the baby.

“It was later after I left SARS that I went to the hospital that I found that the baby was gone, and I had to flush it out,” she said.

The teacher identified some of the SARS officers who allegedly tortured the couple as Phillip Rieninwa, Christian and Haruna Idowu.

She said she was…