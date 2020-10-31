Idu 500-bed treatment, Isolation centre still operational — FCTA





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it has not shut down the Idu COVID-19 treatment and Isolation centre. Dr Mohammed Kawu, the Acting Secretary, FCTA Health and Human Services Secretariat said this in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja. “This is contrary to a report published in the online edition of one of […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper