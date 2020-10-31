James Bond Actor, Sean Connery, Dies At 90Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Sir Thomas Sean Connery, who is best known for his portrayal of James Bond has died. He was 90 years old.

The Scottish actor’s son, Jason Connery said that Sir Connery who has been “unwell for some time” died peacefully in his sleep, while in the Bahamas, the BBC reported.

Jason added that his father “had many of his family who could be in the Bahamas around him” when he died overnight.

He said: “We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time.

“A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor.”

Sean Connery was the first actor to portray the character James Bond in film, starring in seven Bond films (every film from Dr. No to You Only Live Twice, plus Diamonds Are Forever and Never Say Never Again), between 1962 and 1983.

In 1988, Connery won the…