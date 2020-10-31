Lagos announces further relaxation of curfew





The Lagos State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests. Lagos State information commissioner Gbenga Omotosho said the curfew will now be from 10:00 pm till 6:00 am. “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu praises Lagosians for observing the curfew, which is expected to restore normalcy in […]

