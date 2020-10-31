



The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has assured that hoodlums who carted away items meant for corps members would be tracked and made to face the law. Adamu said this on Friday after inspecting the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Kubwa, Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that hoodlums attacked the […]

The post Looters of NYSC camp will be apprehended, prosecuted, says police chief appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper