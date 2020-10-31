Six dead, buildings collapse as major quake hits Turkey, Greece | The Guardian Nigeria News

People walk past a destroyed house after an earthquake in the island of Samos on October 30, 2020. A powerful earthquake hit Greece and Turkey on October 30, 2020, causing buildings to collapse and a sea surge that flooded streets in the Turkish resort city of Izmir. Greek public television said the quake also caused a mini-tsunami on the eastern Aegean Sea island of Samos, damaging buildings. The US Geological Survey said the 7.0 magnitude quake was registered 14 kilometres (8.6 miles) off the Greek town of Karlovasi on Samos. STR / Eurokinissi / AFP

A powerful earthquake hit Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing at least six people, levelling buildings and creating a sea surge that flooded streets near the Turkish resort city of Izmir.

Greek public television said the quake also caused a mini-tsunami on the eastern Aegean Sea island of Samos, damaged homes and injured at least four people.

