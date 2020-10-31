Soldiers didn’t kill 4 persons, dump bodies inside pond in Jos – DHQ





The Defence Headquarters has denied media reports that four persons were killed by soldiers and their bodies dumped in a pond in Jos during clampdown on looters of private properties in the state. The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Saturday described such reports as malicious and mischievous. Enenche explained […]

