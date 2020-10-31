Ziyech stars as Chelsea sweep aside Burnley | The Guardian Nigeria News

Frank Lampard admitted he is excited by Hakim Ziyech’s quality after the Morocco playmaker scored his first Premier League goal on his maiden English top-flight start as Chelsea powered to a 3-0 win at Burnley on Saturday.

Lampard’s side dominated from start to finish thanks to an influential display from Ziyech.

Ziyech scored his first Chelsea goal in their midweek Champions League rout of Krasnodar and a cool finish in the first half at Turf Moor got him off the mark in the Premier League as well.

The 27-year-old, who joined from Ajax in the close-season, is the first player to score in his first two starts for Chelsea in all competitions since Diego Costa in 2014.

