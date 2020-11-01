Adele Rejects £40 Million Diet Endorsement Deals After Dramatic 44 Kg Weight Loss





Adele has reportedly turned down diet endorsement deals worth £40 million following her incredible 44 kg weight loss. According to the Sun UK, the British singer-songwriter, 32, has been flooded with offers from TV networks, brand and marketing firms hoping to cash in on her incredible body transformation. However, the “Someone Like You” singer has […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper