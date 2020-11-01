Battling two crises, France’s Macron faces defining moment | The Guardian Nigeria News

Demonstrators lift slippers against a banner depicting French President Emmanuel Macron with the nose and ears of a pig, during a rally protesting his comments over Prophet Mohammed cartoons, in Yemen’s third city of Taez on October 31, 2020. (Photo by STR / AFP)

Simultaneously battling the twin crises of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and a resurgence in Islamist attacks, French President Emmanuel Macron faces a defining moment that will determine the success of his presidency and even his chances of reelection.

Macron came to power in 2017 on a wave of optimism that he was a transformational leader who would bring much-needed reform to France and restore its confidence as a player on the global stage.

But for two years he has been beset by a succession of crises, first, from 2018 to 2019, more than a year of “yellow vests” protests against his reforms, and then a crippling nationwide strike last winter over changes to France’s pension system.

And just when the…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

