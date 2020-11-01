Malami welcomes CPJ report, says Nigeria will end impunity for crimes against journalists | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, SAN, says the Federal Government is set to end impunity for crimes against members of the public including journalists.

Malami made this known in a statement issued by Dr Umar Gwandu, his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations in Abuja on Sunday.

In a message to commemorate the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, the Minister said it was gratifying to note that Nigeria is no longer among the countries with impunity for crimes against journalists.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the day against is a UN-recognized international day observed annually on Nov. 2.

The day draws attention to the low global conviction rate for violent crimes against journalists and media workers, estimated at only one in every ten case

“The 2020 global index for impunity for crimes against journalists by the Committee to…