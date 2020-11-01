Merkel’s CDU to elect new leader in mid-January | The Guardian Nigeria News

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU party will elect its new leader in mid-January after a planned vote in early December was pushed back because of a surge in coronavirus infections.

The three hopefuls for the top job in the Christian Democratic Union had put forward the date, party general secretary Paul Ziemiak said in a tweet late Saturday.

“This agreement is a strong signal for cohesion in our party,” he wrote after talks with outgoing party chief Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

North Rhine-Westphalia state premier Armin Laschet, corporate lawyer Friedrich Merz and foreign affairs expert Norbert Rottgen are vying for the post.

The candidates have proposed an online congress if meeting in person were to be impossible because of restrictions to curb coronavirus transmission.

The chief of the CDU traditionally leads it and its smaller Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union to the polls.

The chosen candidate would have a strong claim on the post of chancellor and…