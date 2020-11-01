



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang condemned Manchester United to fresh misery at Old Trafford as the Arsenal forward’s penalty clinched a 1-0 win, while Newcastle stopped Everton from returning to the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 victory on Sunday. Aubameyang ended a five-game goal drought in the league when he stepped up to convert a […]

The post No home comforts for Man Utd in Arsenal defeat, Everton rocked appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper