Obaseki pledges safety of players, visitors in Benin | The Guardian Nigeria News

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has assured of the safety and security of the Super Eagles players, supporters and visitors to the state for the 2021 AFCON qualifier against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone. The match holds at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

The game doubles as the first competitive match for the Super Eagles since the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the first major competitive game to hold at the stadium since it’s reconstruction.

The match will be played on November 13, a day after the inauguration of Governor Obaseki and his Deputy, Phillip Shaibu, for their second term in office.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, reaffirmed the readiness of the state to host the teams and lovers of football, expressing confidence that the Eagles will be victorious.

According to him, “we are proud to play host to the AFCON qualifier between our Super Eagles and Leone Stars of Sierra…