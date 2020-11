Arise O’ Compatriots, Nigeria’s call obey, to serve our fatherland, with love, strength, and faith the labour of our hero’s past shall never be in vain. As Nigerians pick up the pieces of what is one of their gloomiest times ever, here is a rundown of the week: The fallout Tiwa Savage and Beyonce may […]

The post Rundown Of Happenings For The Week appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper