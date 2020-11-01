Six Reasons Why You Are To Blame For Being BrokeGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigeria is hard, Nigeria is hard! This is the chant on most Nigerians’ lips as everyone tries to struggle in the clime of a non-smiling economy. Combine the lack of funds to the high cost of living in cities like Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja; you have on your hands a ticking time bomb of frustrated citizens.

However, there are several ways you may be contributing to your own ‘brokeness’. From excessive clubbing/partying to spending on designers you cannot afford, below are some of the reasons you are broke and may remain in ‘Brooklyn city’ if you don’t do something about it.

Partying And Clubbing

If you are one of those that doesn’t miss a Friday night out with the boys or a shopping spree with your girl squad, do you still need a soothsayer to explain why your finance is a mess?Saturdays are for owanmbes and as the slay king or queen that you are, you are at every aso ebi event,…