Walker strike ensures Man City blunt the Blades | The Guardian Nigeria News

Manchester City moved two points off the top of the Premier League as Kyle Walker’s long-range strike was enough to see off winless Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane.

Pep Guardiola’s men had won just two of their opening five league games of the season and are yet to hit top gear ahead of Liverpool’s visit to the Etihad next weekend.

The visitors dominated the game, but had just Walker’s speculative shot to show for it as they again lacked a ruthless streak without a natural striker.

Ferran Torres played as the centre-forward in the absence of the injured Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus and the Spanish winger had an abundance of chances to net his first Premier League goal.

Aaron Ramsdale was busy in the Blades’ goal as he twice-denied Torres from close range, while he unconvincingly parried Rodrigo’s long-range effort behind.

Walker finally broke the deadlock from similar range on 28 minutes as his shot arrowed low past Ramsdale’s right-hand, but there was a…