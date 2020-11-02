Be ready to implement new teachers’ salary scale, TRCN Registrar urges state governments





Prof. Segun Ajiboye, the Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), has urged state governments across the country to key into the review of welfare packages for teachers already set for implementation by the Federal Government. Ajiboye stated this while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan on the benefits of the new salary scale […]

