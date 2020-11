Cardi B has officially filed to call off her divorce from her rapper husband Offset less than two months after saying their marriage “irretrievably broken.” The “WAP” rapper filed documents in Georgia to dismiss the divorce that she had set in motion back in September according to a Monday report from TMZ. Cardi B (née […]

The post Cardi B Files To Dismiss Divorce From Offset appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper