In Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, Israel Akojede and his wife, Mama Esther, have died a few hours apart having lived together in marriage for 72 years. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that their deaths, which occurred at Gbonagun Obantoko area of Abeokuta, had Mr. Akojede reported dead around 3:00 a.m. on Friday, […]

