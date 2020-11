America will decide on November 3 whether to re-elect the 74-year old Republican President, Donald Trump, or to choose 77-year old Democrat, Joe Biden, as its new leader. Both are the oldest ever presidential candidates in the United States (US) history. The choice could not be starker. A tale of two septuagenarians Trump has ruled […]

The post Farewell to all that? appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper