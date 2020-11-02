Group urges councils to boost renewable energy | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Climate Transformation and Energy Remediation Society has urged local councils to embark on aggressive investment in clean and renewable energy projects to boost electricity at the local levels.

The president of the association, Smart Amaefula, made the call during a summit on “Mainstreaming Renewable Energy for local Governance” in Abuja.

He urged local government authorities to key into renewal energy policy for the purpose of supplying electricity and improving the socio-economic development of residents at the grassroots.



According to him, there must be innovative interventions to stimulate debate for local council administrations to initiate frameworks, policies, and strategies for sustainable electricity for their primary public infrastructure.

He said: “We see the need to intervene in providing a strong voice on how local authorities, even the states, can do things differently to accelerate industrial development in their localities.

In his contribution,…