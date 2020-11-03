Former Borno State governor says Zulum is 'better than me'





The immediate past governor of Borno State Kashim Shettima has said his successor Babagana Zulum is “better than me in all ramifications.” Shettima, now representing Borno Central Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate, also described Zulum as a trustworthy leader. The Senator disclosed this on Sunday while delivering a paper at a Public Lecture organized […]

