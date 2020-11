The critical Nigerian media has witnessed a new entrant into its fold. Former Managing Director/Editor-in-chief of The Sun newspaper, Mr. Eric Osagie, is out with THISNIGERIA, a quality newspaper, which debuted on Monday, September 28, 2020.

The post Former Sun Newspaper boss, Osagie out with THISNIGERIA appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper