Gladbach hammer Shakhtar, Atletico held in Champions League | The Guardian Nigeria News

Borussia Moenchengladbach’s French forward Alassane Plea (L) shoots and scores the sixth goal past Shakhtar Donetsk’s Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin during the UEFA Champions League football match group B, between Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Moenchengladbach, at the Olympiyskiy stadium in Kiev on November 3, 2020. Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

Alassane Plea scored a hat-trick as Borussia Moenchengladbach romped to a 6-0 win at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday, while Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Lokomotiv Moscow.

As well as Plea’s goals, a Valeriy Bondar own goal and counters from Ramy Bensebaini and captain Lars Stindl gave Gladbach their finest European victory since their 1970s glory days.

After being pegged back to draw 2-2 in their first two outings in Group B, away to Inter Milan and at home to Real Madrid, the victory moves Marco Rose’s Gladbach to the top of the section, one point above Shakhtar.

It is the Ukrainian champions worst…



