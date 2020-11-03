Nigerian minister says it's unclear who shot protesters in Lagos





“Hoodlums” wearing military uniforms may have shot Nigerian protesters campaigning against police brutality and it was too soon to tell if soldiers were involved, the country’s attorney general said on Monday. Demonstrations across the country turned violent on Oct. 20 when witnesses in Lagos said the military opened fire on peaceful protesters in the upmarket […]

