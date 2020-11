The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) teams, De Defenders and Defenders’ Babes, as well as Seasiders Babes, Plateau Vipers, and Borno Spiders all won their matches yesterday at the on-going Prudent Energy Handball League holding at the Package B of the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The post NSCDC teams, Seasiders continue good run at Prudent Energy Handball League appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper