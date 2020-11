Sam Smith in an interview has said that it’s ‘freeing’ not to be limited to one gender when deciding who to date, they said ‘I just fall in love with whoever I fall in love with’. The 28-year-old, best known for tracks like Stay With Me and The Writing’s On The Wall, said it’s “freeing […]

The post Sam Smith Speaks About Sexuality And Freedom appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper